<p>Bengaluru: Actor Priyanka Mohan, known for her performances in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/telugu">Telugu</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil">Tamil</a>, will star alongside <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shivarajkumar">Shivarajkumar</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/daali-dhananjaya">Daali Dhananjaya</a> in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hemanth-m-rao">Hemanth M Rao</a>’s spy drama <em>666 Operation Dream Theatre</em>. The makers announced it on the occasion of Priyanka’s birthday on Thursday. </p><p>Priyanka made her acting debut with the Kannada movie <em>Ondh Kathe Hella</em> in 2019. She then went on to star opposite prominent actors in south India like <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pawan-kalyan">Pawan Kalyan</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nani">Nani</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dhanush">Dhanush</a>, and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sivakarthikeyan">Siva Karthikeyan</a> — <em>They Call Him OG</em>, <em>Saripodha Sanivaaram</em>, <em>Captain Miller</em>, and <em>Doctor</em>. She is now back to Kannada films after six years.</p>.Kriti Sanon opens up about her bond with Dhanush in 'Tere Ishk Mein' amid shooting of intense scenes.<p><em>666 Operation Dream Theatre</em>, currently in production, finished its second schedule last month. They will begin shooting again in the first week of December.</p><p>Produced by Dr Vaishak J Gowda, under Vaishak J Films banner, the film has Charan Raj on music, Advaitha Gurumurthy as the cinematographer, and Vishwas Kashyap, the production designer. It will be released in Telugu and Kannada.</p>