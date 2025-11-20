Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

South Indian actress Priyanka Mohan to star in Kannada spy drama '666 Operation Dream Theatre'

The actor will join Shivarajkumar and Daali Dhananjaya in Hemanth M Rao’s ‘666 Operation Dream Theatre’.
Last Updated : 20 November 2025, 10:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2025, 10:25 IST
Entertainment NewsKannada Film IndustryTrendingShivarajkumarDaali DhananjayaHemanth M Rao

Follow us on :

Follow Us