Andhra Maoist killings: After Hidma and Tech Sankar, focus shifts to Tippiri Tirupati

<p>Hyderabad: In two separate encounters over the past two days, security forces in Andhra Pradesh killed two senior CPI (Maoist) leaders and detained several cadres, effectively shifting attention to the whereabouts of another key figure, Tippiri Tirupati.</p><p>Believed to have been named the new general secretary of the banned outfit, Tirupati has become the focus of Operation Kagar the nationwide offensive set to end Naxalism by March 2026. The operation may soon culminate in his capture, killing, or surrender.</p><p>With sustained pressure in Chhattisgarh over the past year, which saw the deaths of hundreds of Maoists including commander Nambala Keshava Rao, many cadres have fled to other regions seeking shelter or surrender. Senior ideologue Mallojula Venugopal Rao has moved to Maharashtra, while another senior Rupesh chose Chattisgarh and others surrendered with large quantities of arms.</p><p>The elimination of the elusive Bastar tribal leader Madvi Hidma and IED expert Tech Sankar in Andhra forests on Tuesday and Wednesday confirms that several top Maoists have relocated from Chhattisgarh.</p><p>Notably, among 50 operatives arrested recently from urban areas in Andhra Pradesh, most belonged to the protection groups of Hidma and Tirupati, officials of Andhra’s anti-Naxal operations said. This has raised speculation about Tirupati’s current status. Civil liberties and human rights groups, along with Maoist front organisations, allege that he was secretly detained during this week’s encounters in Alluri Sitarama Raju district a claim denied by Andhra intelligence chief Mahesh Kumar Ladda.</p><p>In August–September, continuing the tradition of Telugu leaders at the helm of the Maoist movement, Tippiri Tirupati, alias Devji a Madiga Dalit from Korutla in Telangana’s erstwhile Karimnagar district, was reportedly chosen as the new general secretary. However, ratification of his appointment by the top body of CPI Maoists Central Committee is said to be pending, as the panel has been unable to meet due to ongoing operations.</p><p>Tirupati, in his 60s, succeeded Nambala Keshava Rao alias Basava Raj, whose death during Operation Kagar on May 21 was a watershed moment marking the first time in decades that the Maoists lost their supreme leader and that such a high-ranking Naxalite was killed by security forces.</p><p>Intelligence sources say two leaders were under consideration to replace Keshava Rao, Tirupati, head of the Central Military Commission (CMC), and Mallojula Venugopal Rao, the ideological chief. Since Operation Kagar began, the Maoist leadership has remained scattered, unable to convene. Security forces have since encircled the Karregutta hills, a long-time Maoist stronghold on the Telangana–Chhattisgarh border, from all directions.</p>