Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Andhra Maoist killings: After Hidma and Tech Sankar, focus shifts to Tippiri Tirupati

Believed to have been named the new general secretary of the banned outfit, Tirupati has become the focus of Operation Kagar the nationwide offensive set to end Naxalism by March 2026.
Last Updated : 20 November 2025, 12:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2025, 12:06 IST
Aandhra Pradesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us