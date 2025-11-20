Menu
Biometric attendance now mandatory for madrasa teachers in UP's Aligarh

'Henceforth, salaries of madrasa teachers will be disbursed based on their biometric attendance records,' District Magistrate Sanjiv Ranjan told reporters.
Last Updated : 20 November 2025, 11:40 IST
Published 20 November 2025, 11:40 IST
