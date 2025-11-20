<p>Aligarh (UP): The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aligarh">Aligarh</a> district administration has made recording attendance through a biometric system mandatory for all madrasa teachers, officials said on Thursday.</p>.<p>District Magistrate Sanjiv Ranjan said the step has been taken in compliance with the instructions issued by the Uttar Pradesh government.</p>.<p>"Henceforth, salaries of madrasa teachers will be disbursed based on their biometric attendance records," he told reporters.</p>.Chanakya University foundation day: Shamika Ravi, S Somanath and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw urge focus on AI & industry ties.<p>Responding to a query, Ranjan said the exercise to identify "illegal madrasas" in the district is underway.</p>.<p>According to the data from the district minority office, Aligarh has 120 registered madrasas, four of which are government-aided and 116 unaided.</p>.<p>The government-aided institutions collectively employ 55 teachers and have around 14,000 students, while the unaided madrasas have 200 teachers and nearly 60,000 students.</p>.NSUI vice-president Jayander Singh nominated to Bangalore University Syndicate.<p>An official from the minority office said the new measures are in view of the recent developments concerning security issues in educational institutions.</p>.<p>These steps, the official added, would help ensure the safety and security of students and staff at such centres. </p>