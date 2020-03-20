Spy thriller that keeps you hooked

Rating: 3/5

Director Neeraj Pandey has always been great when it comes to spy thrillers.

Hopping on to the OTT platform, he makes his debut with Hotstar Specials’ ‘Special Ops’.

The eight-episode series sees Himmat Singh (Kay Kay Menon), a RAW agent, being investigated by his colleagues for his theory about Ikhlaq Khan, a terrorist.

But it has been 19 years and he hasn’t been able to prove to anyone that such a man exists and is the mastermind behind many attacks. The suspicion is that Himmat has just been squandering government money on various missions.

Farooq Ali (Karan Tacker) plays his trustworthy agent who, with patience, finally meets Ikhlaq Khan.

Himmat’s other agents include Bala (Vipul Gupta), Avinash (Muzammil Ibrahim), Juhi (Saiyami Kher) and Ruhani (Meher Vij).

It is interesting to see Meher fighting the bad guys in the series. It was a refreshing change from seeing her play the role of a vulnerable mother all the time.

The script is such that every few minutes something new hooks you.

The music definitely adds to the drama and is well-done.

However, the climax is cliched. It ends like every other movie Neeraj has done and doesn’t leave you wanting for move. Perhaps that was the intention if there is no plan for Season 2.

Nevertheless, this is an entertaining thriller.