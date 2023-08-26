SRK drops teaser of new 'Jawan' song, says film's trailer is ready

When asked by a fan about the trailer, the 57-year-old actor replied, "Have it ready now…can’t decide should I put a new song or the trailer???" In response to another fan query about the trailer, SRK asked, "Trailer nahi aayega toh picture nahi dekhoge kya??!! Trailer trailer trailer ha ha. Aa jayega bhai saans toh Lele."

Shah Rukh was also at his quintessential witty mode when another fan asked him whether he should watch the movie if the trailer turns out to be bad.