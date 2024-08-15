SRK opens up on hiatus from acting, his conditions for working in Hollywood

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has has opened up on his five-year hiatus from acting and why he chose not to work in Hollywood in an interview with Variety.

When asked about his hiatus from acting and the poor performance of some of his films before 2023, the superstar said some of the films he loves the most have ended up not doing well, and his hiatus had nothing to do with their performance at the box office.

"Some of these films which didn’t do well were so personal that they were not simple enough, they were so personal they got very shrunk," he said.

According to the actor, one day he woke up and did not feel like working for a year (which later turned to five).