'State of Siege Temple Attack' movie review: Meant only for Akshaye Khanna fans

Cast: Akshaye Khanna, Akshay Oberoi, Samir Soni, and Gautam Rode

Director: Ken Ghosh

Rating: 2.5/5

Platform: Zee5

Director Ken Ghosh's latest movie State of Siege: Temple Attack is a mediocre action-thriller that works only because of a sincere Akshaye Khanna. It revolves around what happens when an NSG officer, who lost a friend because of an error in judgement during an operation, tries to neutralise those behind the attack on a temple in Gujarat.



Middling execution

The makers need to be lauded for tackling the sensitive issue of terrorism through their work. The plot, however, never reaches its potential as the execution isn't as good as expected.

Half-baked characters

A film or series revolving around a hostage situation can work only if each and every character is fleshed out in detail. The global phenomenon Money Heist is a case in point. It registered as each character -- right from 'The Professor' to Arturo -- got ample scope in the grand scheme of things. Similarly, Nagarjuna's movie Gaganam hit the right notes as the action felt organic and relatable.

This is exactly where Temple Attack falters. The opening 40 minutes, which should have introduced the viewer to the film's world, fall flat as the writing is as rushed as can be. Most of the characters haven't really been explored well enough. This makes most of the sequences feel staged rather than relatable. Things would have been different had the makers tried to focus on promising such plots as the bond between 'Chintoo' and his father and the track involving Major Samar.

Not a lost cause

That said, the Temple Attack has merits as well. The makers adopt a balanced approach while dealing with the socio-political undertones that are a part of the narrative. They also try to highlight how men in uniform often have to sacrifice personal joys for the safety of the motherland. The action scene, which forms the backbone of the climax, has been shot reasonably well and comes across as realistic.

AK saves the day

Coming to the performances, Khanna salvages the film with his impressive work. He emotes with his eyes and adds depth to most scenes with his remarkable voice modulation. The rest of the cast-- which includes actors such as Gautam Rode, Sameer Soni and Vivek Dahiya -- does not get much scope. Akshaye Oberoi's 'Special appearance' registers as the character is mentioned throughout the narrative.

Final thoughts

While it's encouraging to see an actor of Khanna's calibre embrace the digital medium, Temple Attack isn't the ideal launch vehicle for him. That said, he rises above a middling script, which bears testimony to his prowess. One can only hope that Temple Attack opens new avenues for the underrated actor, prompting him to take up better OTT projects in the near future.