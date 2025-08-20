<p><em>Rivers of Fate</em> follows the harrowing journey of Janalice, a teenage girl kidnapped by a sex trafficking ring in Brazil’s Amazon. Her mother’s relentless search collides with a reluctant river gang leader’s path, as they join forces to rescue Janalice and bring down the criminal network behind her abduction.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English & Others</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: August 20, 2025</p>.<p>A European trip becomes transformative for Heather when she meets Jack, sparking a romance filled with passion, secrets, and soul-searching decisions. Her journey will change everything. The movie is based on JP Moninger’s novel.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Prime Video</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English & Others</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: August 20, 2025</p>.<p>A power-hungry protege tries to seize control of the Torregrosa Funeral Home after its founder’s death, only to find himself answering to the unexpected: the founder’s widow.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: August 21, 2025</p>.<p>When dreams collide with second chances, Entoy (Khalil Ramos) and Lorina (Sue Ramirez) embark on a journey through the ’90s OPM world — but will their pursuit of fame end in triumph or trial?</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: August 21, 2025</p>.<p>In postwar New York, mob legends Frank Costello and Vito Genovese wage a ruthless war for dominance. Friendship turns to betrayal, setting off a deadly chain of events that redefines organized crime.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: JioHotstar</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: August 21, 2025</p>.<p>Fresh out of prison for a crime he didn’t commit, a man reconnects with his fractured family and finds redemption through an unexpected connection with his niece.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: August 22, 2025</p>.<p><em>Long Story Short</em>, from the creator of <em>BoJack Horseman</em>, is an animated comedy that follows the Schwooper siblings across the years—a time-hopping portrait of one family’s love, loss, and everything in between.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: August 22, 2025</p>.<p><em>The Truth About Jussie Smollett?</em> Revisits the infamous case with new interviews and alleged evidence, inviting audiences to reconsider everything they thought they knew.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: August 22, 2025</p>.<p><em>Aema</em> is a bold new Korean drama set in the 1980s, chronicling the chaotic, behind-the-scenes world of Korea’s film industry during the making of the country’s first erotic blockbuster, <em>Madame Aema</em>. Blending comedy and drama, the series explores fierce rivalries, creative clashes, and the challenges faced by women in a male-dominated era of cinema.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English & Others</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: August 22, 2025</p>.<p>This Tamil romantic comedy follows two headstrong lovers as they navigate a fiery, passion-fueled relationship filled with love, conflict, and emotional highs and lows. Starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen, Yogi Babu, Roshini Haripriyan, Myna Nandhini, and Kaali Venkat in key roles.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Prime Video</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Tamil & Others</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: August 22, 2025</p>.<p>In this feel-good Tamil comedy, a man teams up with a quirky middle-aged traveller for a road trip from Nagercoil to Tiruvannamalai, a ride that brings laughter, chaos, and unexpected life lessons. Featuring a stellar cast including Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu, and Kovai Sarala.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Tamil & Others</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: August 22, 2025</p>.<p>What begins as a simple search for a dancer spirals into chaos when the townsfolk misinterpret a man’s pursuit as a mad dash through the village.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: AhaVideo</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Telugu</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: August 22, 2025</p>.<p>Once Formula 1’s most promising driver, Sonny Hayes’s career was cut short by a tragic crash in the ’90s. Now, thirty years later, a struggling team owner offers him a second chance. Partnered with a fierce rookie, Sonny embarks on a path of redemption—one that proves he can’t win alone. The movie will be available for rent on August 22, 2025.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Prime Video</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: August 22, 2025</p>.<p>Peacemaker Season 2 explores a new dimension where Peacemaker finds the life he’s longed for, pushing him to face his past and shape his destiny. Featuring John Cena and an all-star cast, the first episode drops August 22 on JioHotstar, followed by weekly episodes every Thursday.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: JioHotstar</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English & Others</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: August 22, 2025</p>.<p>Set against the vibrant backdrop of the Spanish coast, <em>Hot Milk</em>, adapted from Deborah Levy’s novel, explores a tense mother-daughter relationship shaken by an enigmatic visitor. Rebecca Lenkiewicz’s directorial debut features Emma Mackey, Fiona Shaw, and Vicky Krieps.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: MUBI</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: August 22, 2025</p>.<p>A meteor crash at a zoo unleashes a deadly virus, turning animals into zombies one by one. Only a mountain lion and a wolf stand between chaos and survival—if they can set aside their differences and team up.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Peacock</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: August 22, 2025</p>.<p>Muriel and Lee’s post-war life is tested when Lee’s magnetic but troubled gambler brother arrives, harbouring secrets that could destroy their hard-won stability.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: August 23, 2025</p>