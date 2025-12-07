Menu
Discover the black-winged Kite: Aerial acrobats of Navilu Kaadu Grasslands

Adult black-winged kites devour two to three mice a day. They belong to Accipitridae, a family of raptors that hover over grasslands, stalking terrestrial prey.
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 12:33 IST
Published 06 December 2025, 19:58 IST
