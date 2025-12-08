<h2>IndiGo crisis | Aviation minister Naidu vows strict action to 'set an example'; flight services continue to be affected</h2>.<p>Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Monday said IndiGo crisis was due to issues in its crew rostering and internal planning system. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/indigo-crisis-aviation-minister-naidu-vows-strict-action-to-set-an-example-flight-services-continue-to-be-affected-3823653">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Chaos in Parliament over 'Vande Mataram' debate</h2>.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lamented that the Constitution was "throttled" and the nation chained by the Emergency when national song Vande Mataram completed 100 years. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/vande-mataram-debate-in-lok-sabha-from-reciting-omitted-versions-of-national-song-to-jinnah-opposed-nehru-agreed-what-pm-modi-said-3823626">Read more</a></p>.<h2>75 Years of the Indian Rupee | From Sher Shah Suri to today: 500-year global journey</h2>.<p>The word Rupiyah itself appeared for the first time during the 47th year of the reign of Mughal emperor Jalal-ud-Din Muhammad Akbar. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/75-years-of-the-indian-rupee-from-sher-shah-suri-to-today-500-year-global-journey-3823634">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Goa nightclub fire | 'Management deeply shaken by tragic loss': Owner releases first statement after tragedy</h2>.<p>On Sunday, a fire claimed the lives of 25 people in North Goa in a nightclub called Birch by Romeo Lane, injuring several others. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/goa/goa-nightclub-fire-management-deeply-shaken-by-tragic-loss-owner-releases-first-statement-after-tragedy-3823574">Read more</a></p>.<h2>It was a 'conspiracy against me to spoil my career, personal life', says Dileep after being acquitted in actor assault case</h2>.<p>Actor Dileep has been acquitted in the 2017 actor assault and rape case of Kerala. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/it-was-a-conspiracy-against-me-to-spoil-my-career-personal-life-says-dileep-after-being-acquitted-in-kerala-actor-assault-case-3823523">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Air India rolls out fare caps post government directive amid IndiGo crisis</h2>.<p>Air India issued a formal statement on Monday, confirming to comply with the new government order issued on revised ticket fares for flights. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/air-india-rolls-out-fare-caps-post-government-directive-amid-indigo-crisis-3823394">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India’s once unshakeable ties with Russia are fraying</h2>.<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to New Delhi last week was his first since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Bilateral summits used to be held annually, but until now the Indian side has seemed to find reasons to avoid them. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/indias-once-unshakeable-ties-with-russia-are-fraying-3823689">Read more</a></p>.<h2>KSRTC bus services towards Maharashtra halted</h2>.<p>KSRTC bus services from Belagavi district towards Maharashtra were stopped from noon hours on Monday after Shiva Sena leaders affixed Jai Maharashtra boards on them protesting the winter session of state legislature being held at Suvarna Vidhan Soudha in Belagavi. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/ksrtc-bus-services-towards-maharashtra-halted-3823705">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Goa govt constitutes four-member panel to probe nightclub fire</h2>.<p>The Goa government on Monday constituted a four-member magisterial inquiry committee to ascertain the facts and circumstances that led up to the massive fire that gutted a nightclub, killing 25 people. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/goa/goa-govt-constitutes-four-member-panel-to-probe-nightclub-fire-3823762">Read more</a></p>.<h2>IndiGo crisis | 'Refunds worth Rs 569.65 crore paid, 4,500 bags delivered to passengers between December 1-7'</h2>.<p>IndiGo cancelled close to 5.87 lakh PNRs (People Name Records), with multiple people travelling on one ticket in some cases, between December 1 and 7 and refunded Rs 569.65 crore during the period, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Monday. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/indigo-cancelled-close-to-587-lakh-pnrs-during-crisis-3823764">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Anna Bhagya rice meant for Karnataka's BPL families illegally being exported to Dubai, Singapore: BJP</h2>.<p>Raising the issue, senior BJP MLC CT Ravi said that the rice is sold for Rs 8,000 and Rs 1500 for 10 kg at Dubai and Singapore, respectively. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/anna-bhagya-illegally-exported-to-dubai-singapore-and-sold-at-higher-prices-alleges-bjp-3823869">Read more</a></p>