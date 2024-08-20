Sudheer Babu, Ajay Bhupathi criticise Arshad Warsi over comments on Prabhas' role in 'Kalki 2898 AD'

New Delhi: Actor Sudheer Babu and director Ajay Bhupathi have called out Hindi actor Arshad Warsi over his remarks that Telugu star Prabhas was made to look "like a joker" in the film, saying there's a way to express an opinion and bad-mouthing anyone isn't okay.

Last week, Warsi was asked in a podcast what was the last bad film he watched and the "Munna Bhai" star said it was Kalki 2898 AD.

While the actor was all praise about megastar Amitabh Bachchan's performance, he said Prabhas was like a joker in the blockbuster movie, a comment that didn't go down well with fans as well as the Telugu film fraternity.