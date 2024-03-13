Sumeet Vyas to direct SonyLIV's new show ‘Raat Jawaan Hai’

"There is a tendency of the world to think of parenting as the end of youth. Raat Jawaan Hai refutes this theory. It is the story of three friends who are doing their best to keep their friendship, individuality and madness alive even after having kids," the 40-year-old actor said.

"The spirit of the show is shining bright even on the set with Barun, Anjali and Priya. We are having the best time on set, all three of them are such fun people to work with. Their energy is infectious, making our sets a carnival of laughter," he added.