Sunidhi Chauhan reveals singing reality shows are 'fake', reason why she stopped participating

She said for the first two years of Indian Idol, "there was no emotional drama, just fun, and the performance you heard was the same as what was broadcast on TV," she said.

She also noted that now everything on TV is edited and manipulated because show makers aim to present every singer in a positive light, leading to confusion among viewers when a performer who seemed good gets eliminated in the next episode.

Sunidhi revealed that one of the most shocking and disturbing aspects was when the makers asked her to promote specific contestants, regardless of their performance. The manipulation is part of the business strategy to benefit from a contestant's fame and talent even after the show ends.

During the podcast, Sunidhi also expressed her admiration for Arijit Singh and his approach to music. She said that during concerts, Arijit appears completely at ease as if he's in the comfort of his own home, and remains unaffected by the audience's attention.

"He doesn’t think of himself as Arijit Singh. He doesn’t have a high opinion of himself. He just wants to create music. He doesn’t seek to be heard; he wants to sing," she said.