Suniel Shetty says he is 'absolutely fine' after minor injury on 'Hunter' film set, thanks fans for love

<p>New Delhi: Bollywood star Suniel Shetty on Thursday said he sustained a "minor injury" on the set of an upcoming web series, dismissing reports that he was seriously hurt.</p>.<p>In an X post, the 63-year-old actor also assured fans that he was getting ready to resume shoot of the project. He suffered the injury while shooting for <em>Hunter</em> in Mumbai, according to media.</p>.<p>"Minor injury, nothing serious! I'm absolutely fine and ready for the next shot. Grateful for all the love & care. #OnSet," Shetty wrote on the microblogging site.</p>.<p>Earlier, several media portals reported the Shetty was 'seriously injured' in his ribs while filming an intense fight sequence for <em>Hunter</em>.</p>.<p>It was also widely reported that doctors were rushed to the site along with an X-ray machine to assess the actor's condition.</p>.<p>Shetty, a popular action star of the 1990 and 2000's films like <em>Mohra, Krishna, Border, Hera Pheri, Dhadkan </em>and <em>Main Hoon Na</em>, will be next seen in <em>Welcome to the Jungle.</em> </p>