<p>Sydney Sweeney is all set to return in <em>The Housemaid</em> sequel, with the makers eyeing to cast the <em>Euphoria</em> star in the lead. </p><p>"Sweeney is likely to star in and executive produce <em>The Housemaid</em>'s <em>Secret</em> from Lionsgate. Based on the second novel in the Freida McFadden trilogy, the next film in the franchise will also be directed by Paul Feig, reports <em>The Hollywood Reporter</em>.</p><p>While Sydney has officially come on board as an executive producer for the sequel, her return as a cast member has not yet been confirmed. Sweeney is joined in her production duties by co-star Amanda Seyfried, while Seyfried’s character is absent from the second chapter, keeping the door open for a potential appearance in the film.</p><p>Paul Feig's <em>The Housemaid</em> turned out to be a hit at the box office, leading Lionsgate to kick-start a sequel film titled <em>The Housemaid's Secret</em>. The film has been in pre-production for a while now, with the makers looking forward to beginning production later this year.</p>.<p><em>The Housemaid</em> features Sydney Sweeney as Millie, a young woman trying to escape her past. She is recruited to work as a live-in housemaid for the rich Nina (Amanda Seyfried) and Andrew Winchester (Brandon Sklenar), who otherwise have dangerous secrets of their own.</p><p>Michele Morrone, who plays the character of Enzo, the Winchesters' groundkeeper, turns out to be an important ally to Millie. The film adaptation broke out as a holiday hit, bringing in more than USD 75 million in the US in the first 17 days of release and USD 133 million worldwide.</p>