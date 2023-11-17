Tamil horror series 'The Village' set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Nov 24

A Studio Shakthi production, the series is produced by B. S. Radhakrishnan and written and created by Milind Rau, with co-writers Deeraj Vaidy, and Deepthi Govindarajan.

It stars popular Tamil actor Arya in the lead, alongside a versatile ensemble cast featuring Divya Pillai, Aazhiya, Aadukalam Naren, George Mayan, PN Sunny, Muthukumar K, Kalairaani S S, John Kokken, Pooja, V Jayaprakash, Arjun Chidambaram, and Thalaivasal Vijay.