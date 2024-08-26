Tanmay Bhat's incredible weight loss transformation takes over internet; comedian reveals 'secret'

A picture of YouTuber and comedian Tanmay Bhat showing his amazing weight loss transformation has stunned social media. The picture which was shared by an X (formerly Twitter) user has gone viral with netizens asking Bhat to share his diet.
"Tanmay bhai, diet batao apni please (Tanmay brother, please share your diet) This is such a great transformation. P.S- You look like Karan Johar here," read the caption of the picture that X user Shubham (@bhav_paaji) shared on his account. In the picture, Tanmay can be seen taking a selfie with his friend Naveed Manakkodan.
The post soon went viral with netizens agreeing that Tanmay looks similar to Bollywood director Karan Johar after weight loss and praising the comedian for the crazy transformation.
"This is impressive I must say," wrote a user while another commented, "Seriously kaafi zyada inspiring hai (seriously very inspiring)."
Another user reacted with "Bro really deserves some praise."
The post has over 3,600 likes and 117 reposts.
Later, Tanmay shared a story on his Instagram handle revealing how he managed to achieve the incredible weight loss. "August has been a banger month. Quickest fat loss I've seen in a while with more precise and almost lesser work," he wrote.
The youtuber also credited adding yoga sessions over and above regular workouts for his weight loss journey.
Bhat, who is best known as the co-founder and former CEO of creative agency All India Bakchod (AIB) has more than 4.85 million subscribers on his YouTube channel 'Tanmay Bhat' which he started in 2019.
Bhat was removed from the post of AIB's CEO in May 2019, following a series of controversies surrounding the YouTube channel. He has also done cameos in Bollywood movies like Ragini MMS and Mr. X.
Published 26 August 2024, 01:41 IST