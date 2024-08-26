Tanmay Bhat's incredible weight loss transformation takes over internet; comedian reveals 'secret'

A picture of YouTuber and comedian Tanmay Bhat showing his amazing weight loss transformation has stunned social media. The picture which was shared by an X (formerly Twitter) user has gone viral with netizens asking Bhat to share his diet.

"Tanmay bhai, diet batao apni please (Tanmay brother, please share your diet) This is such a great transformation. P.S- You look like Karan Johar here," read the caption of the picture that X user Shubham (@bhav_paaji) shared on his account. In the picture, Tanmay can be seen taking a selfie with his friend Naveed Manakkodan.

The post soon went viral with netizens agreeing that Tanmay looks similar to Bollywood director Karan Johar after weight loss and praising the comedian for the crazy transformation.