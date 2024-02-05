Taylor Swift announces her 11th album; all you need to know

It is just a month into 2024 and 'Swifties' cannot keep calm as today at the Grammy Awards 2024, Taylor Swift, the pop star famously known for hits like Shake It Off and Love Story, revealed about her new album.
Taylor Swift released her new album cover on Instagram earlier in the day. While accepting the Grammy award for Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights, she revealed details about her upcoming 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department, set to release on April 19.
The album cover features a black and white image of Taylor lying on a bed, hands wrapped around her body, photographed by Beth Garrabrant.
On the second slide, Taylor shared an image seems to be extracted from song lyrics that reads: "And so I enter into evidence... My tarnished coat of arms... My muses, acquired like bruises... My talismans and charms... The tick, tick, tick of love bombs... My veins of pitch-black ink." In a poetic sign-off, she wrote, "All's fair in love and poetry... Sincerely, The Chairman of The Tortured Poets Department."
Today, Taylor Swift bagged her 13th Grammy, a number she believes is lucky for her. Midnights featured tracks like Lavender Haze and Anti-Hero. During her Grammy speech, she thanked her fans and said, "I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years - my new album comes out April 19. It's called The Tortured Poets Department. I'm going to go post the cover right now backstage."
Earlier as well, Taylor Swift had revealed about her album Midnights at an award show, the 2022 VMAs.
However, fans had speculations about Taylor releasing Reputation (Taylor's Version) after she released the re-recorded album 1989 (Taylor's Version).
Reputation was released on Nov 10, 2017, which had hit tracks including Delicate and Don't Blame Me.