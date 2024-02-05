Taylor Swift announces her 11th album; all you need to know

Today, Taylor Swift bagged her 13th Grammy, a number she believes is lucky for her. Midnights featured tracks like Lavender Haze and Anti-Hero. During her Grammy speech, she thanked her fans and said, "I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years - my new album comes out April 19. It's called The Tortured Poets Department. I'm going to go post the cover right now backstage."

Earlier as well, Taylor Swift had revealed about her album Midnights at an award show, the 2022 VMAs.

However, fans had speculations about Taylor releasing Reputation (Taylor's Version) after she released the re-recorded album 1989 (Taylor's Version).

Reputation was released on Nov 10, 2017, which had hit tracks including Delicate and Don't Blame Me.