Taylor Swift ends European leg of Eras tour with surprise-packed show

London: Taylor Swift was joined by surprise guest Florence Welch for her first live performance of Florida!!! during the final European date of her Eras tour on Tuesday.

The pop megastar also debuted So Long, London, a ballad that fans widely believe is about the end of her relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn, in the acoustic section of the show at Wembley Stadium.

Both tracks feature on Swift's eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, which was released this year. Welch, of British indie rock band Florence + the Machine, co-wrote Florida!!! and sang on the recorded track.

Fans from near and far had travelled to London's Wembley Stadium for the show, Swift's fifth in the British capital in August and eighth this summer, as they snapped up the last opportunity to see her critically acclaimed show in Europe.

The London nights followed the cancellation of her shows in Vienna, when a planned attack was foiled by authorities.