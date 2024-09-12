Taylor Swift, Post Malone win best collaboration at MTV's Video Music Awards

Taylor Swift and Post Malone landed the best collaboration trophy for their pop song "Fortnight" to kick off MTV's annual Video Music Awards on Wednesday.

Swift, on a break from her record-setting Eras Tour, went into the red-carpet ceremony with the biggest stack of nominations among all artists, with 12.

Winning the first award of the night, she praised Malone as "ridiculously talented" and "unfailingly polite."

"It has taken me forever to get him to stop calling me ma'am," she said next to Malone on stage at the UBS Arena outside New York City.