<p>Superstar Rajinikanth is reportedly considering retiring from Indian cinema, marking what could be the final chapter in his celebrated career. Sources say the actor may bid farewell with an untitled comedy directed by Sundar C, which he plans to take up after completing his much-anticipated project with Kamal Haasan.</p><p>The news has taken the film industry—especially Kollywood—by surprise, as many are still processing the possibility of Thalaivar stepping away from the screen.</p><p>According to those close to him, Rajinikanth's decision stems from his advancing age and the increasing strain of performing physically demanding roles. The move was made after detailed discussions with his family and close friends, who reportedly feel he has fulfilled his professional commitments and should step back gracefully.</p><p>A source revealed that recent criticism over the use of body doubles in his films also played a part in the decision. The challenges of executing high-intensity action scenes have been mounting, with reports that Rajinikanth sustained injuries during the shooting of <em>Coolie</em>.</p><p>Those close to the actor say the family is content with his decision and believes it's the right time for him to focus on his health and spiritual life after more than five decades in cinema. Fans have also expressed support, seeing this as a well-deserved pause after an unmatched career.</p><p>Interestingly, Rajinikanth is said to be planning a lighter send-off with a comedy film. Director Sundar C reportedly narrated a script that impressed the actor, and the project might serve as his final outing. However, some insiders suggest he could take on one or two more films before wrapping up his journey, possibly by mid-2027. </p><p>For now, Rajinikanth remains committed to his current projects. He is filming the sequel to <em>Jailer</em> in Goa while also preparing for a much-awaited collaboration with Kamal Haasan. The untitled film, jointly produced by Sun Pictures and Raaj Kamal Films International, will be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.</p><p>The actor is also said to be working on his autobiography, expected to release next year, which will trace his remarkable journey and lasting impact on Indian cinema.</p>