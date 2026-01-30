<p>Amid growing complications surrounding Thalapathy Vijay’s farewell film, <em>Jana Nayagan</em>, the Kollywood Industry is buzzing with the news that producer KVN Productions is reaching a breaking point.</p><p>The makers are reportedly putting their best foot forward to ensure the movie reaches theatres at the earliest. Producer Venkat K Narayana and his team are reportedly working around the clock to resolve ongoing hardships and bring the ‘One Last Dance’ of Thalapathy Vijay to the audience as early as possible.</p>.'Jana Nayagan' censor row: KVN Productions to withdraw court case to fast-track the release of Thalapathy Vijay's farewell film.<p>According to the industry insiders, the production house is now pulling out all the stops to secure a release date of February 6. </p><p>Rather than pursuing a long and tedious courtroom battle, the producers have decided to approach the Revising Committee to expedite the film's smooth release. The team has agreed to implement the suggested edits and audio mutes to clear the way for <em>Jana Nayagan</em>'s theatrical release.</p><p>Insiders suggest that everything is being meticulously prepared for the movie to hit screens on February 6, and it will be a significant win for the production house with their dream project. This shift in strategy was taken after the exhausting cycle of delays as the case was juggled between the Single Judge Bench, the Division Bench of the Madras High Court and the Supreme Court.</p>.Vijay’s Jana Nayagan release to get delayed; Madras High Court stays order allowing film’s release.<p>Initially aimed at a festive Pongal release on January 9, 2026, the film hit a massive roadblock when the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) raised serious concerns regarding scenes involving the armed forces and religious sentiments, prompting makers to take the legal route. </p><p>Produced by Venkat K Narayana under the banner KVN Productions, <em>Jana Nayagan</em> is directed by H Vinoth and stars Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Mamitha Baiju.</p>.<p>Sources say the three-hour-and-six-minute film features nearly a dozen high-octane action sequences woven around strong political themes and is likely to be released in the first week of February in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages.</p>