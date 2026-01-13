Menu
entertainment

Thalapathy Vijay’s 'Theri' re-release cancelled amid Pongal competition, fans left disappointed

Reports suggest that the producers of the Pongal release reached out to S Thanu and requested him to reconsider the release, fearing it could affect their box office performance during Pongal.
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 16:46 IST
Published 13 January 2026, 16:46 IST
