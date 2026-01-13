<p>As <em>Jana Nayagan</em> faces legal troubles, the producer of <em>Theri </em>(2016) took to social media to announce the re-release on January 15, 2026, coinciding with the 10th anniversary of the film’s original release. The announcement was made with a special poster celebrating the iconic action role of Vijay.</p><p>The news of the re-release gave Thalapathy fans a reason to celebrate Pongal, especially after delays to Vijay's farewell film <em>Jana Nayagan</em>.</p>.<p>Days after the initial announcement, the producer shocked Thalapathy Vijay fans by revealing that the re-release plan has been reconsidered and will no longer go ahead.</p><p>In a social media post, Thanu wrote, “As per the request from the producers of upcoming releases, we have decided to postpone the release of <em>Theri</em>." (sic)</p>.<p>Following the postponement of <em>Jana Nayagan</em>, several Tamil films are lined up for release this Pongal, and the producers of these films reportedly approached the <em>Theri</em> producer, urging him to reconsider his decision, believing <em>Theri's </em>release could hurt their business. </p><p>It is reported that Thanu has agreed to the producers' request and has decided to cancel the Theri re-release, leaving Vijay’s fans upset as they face a Pongal weekend with no Vijay movie in theaters. </p><p>Directed by Atlee, <em>Theri</em> features Vijay in a double role as DCP Vijaya Kumar and Joseph Kuruvilla. The story follows a former police officer who gives up his job to protect and raise his young daughter in peace. Trouble returns when his past resurfaces and puts his daughter's life in danger. Child actor Nainika played Vijay's daughter, while Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amy Jackson also had key roles.</p><p><em><strong>Jana Nayagan</strong></em><strong> Update</strong> </p><p>The release of <em>Jana Nayagan</em> is currently indefinitely delayed as the producers, KVN Productions, fight a certification battle in the Supreme Court. The case, which involves disputes over the film’s U/A 16+ rating, is likely to be heard on January 15. </p><p>Delay in CBFC certification has forced the producers to skip their original January 9 release window, adding more uncertainty to what is expected to be Thalapathy Vijay's last film before he enters full-time politics.</p>