<p>Manchester United have agreed a deal in principle with Michael Carrick for the former Middlesbrough manager to take charge of the Premier League team on an interim basis until the end of the season, a club source said on Tuesday.</p><p>Carrick, who is also a former United player, replaces Ruben Amorim who was sacked earlier this month and faces an immediate baptism of fire with his first match being the derby against second-placed Manchester City at Old Trafford on Saturday.</p>.Six arrested after brawl following Israeli soccer match.<p>The 44-year-old inherits a team in crisis, sitting seventh in the Premier League table - a whopping 17 points behind leaders Arsenal - and eliminated from both domestic cups.</p><p>The FA Cup exit in a 2-1 home defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion has left United facing their shortest season since 1914-15, with just 40 games to play.</p><p>It is a return to familiar territory for Carrick, who previously served as caretaker manager in 2021 following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's dismissal.</p><p>British media reported both Carrick and Solskjaer were in contention for the interim role this time around.</p><p>Following Amorim's turbulent tenure, United had placed Carrick's former teammate and under-18 coach Darren Fletcher in temporary charge but he failed to register a win in his two games, having also drawn 2-2 with lowly Burnley in the league.</p><p><strong>MANCHESTER UNITED PEDIGREE</strong></p><p>Carrick brings significant United pedigree having made 464 appearances across all competitions during his playing career, lifting five Premier League titles and one Champions League trophy with the club.</p><p>His managerial experience includes a mixed stint at second-tier club Middlesbrough, where he initially worked wonders after joining in October 2022 with the Championship side languishing in 21st place.</p><p>Carrick quickly turned things around, guiding them to a fourth-placed finish and the playoffs in his first season while they reached the League Cup semi-finals the following campaign.</p><p>However, Middlesbrough failed to gain promotion as they finished eighth and 10th in his last two seasons, leading to Carrick's dismissal in June last year.</p>