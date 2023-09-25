The day Veerappan danced

We considered the idea of an ambush and gave it up. What if we refused food? Senani rejected the idea outright. The idea of a silent protest didn’t get an encouraging response either. Dr Maithi butted in, ‘Krupa, you have shown no interest in pranayama and meditation. Start learning it now.’ Senani said, ‘Krupa, Veerappan is coming towards us again.’ I could think of no other way to keep a distance from him, and so I said, ‘Start Maithi’s meditation.’ We sat down with closed eyes, as if following an army order, in a posture suggested by Dr Maithi, our fellow hostage. My application was so poor I could sense everything happening around us, from Veerappan walking up and sitting by our side to his rifle butt softly resting on the ground. After we had spent half an hour, I slowly opened my left eye. Veerappan was sitting with his head bowed.