'The Fame Game' trailer review: Madhuri Dixit headlines an intriguing thriller about secrets

The streaming giant Netflix on Thursday unveiled the official trailer of actor Madhuri Dixit's maiden web series The Fame Game much to the delight of fans. It features the Beta star in the role of a 'legendary actress' and highlights the entertainment industry's dark side. Here are there key takeaways from the video.

The story of a star who played many roles but forgot to be the main character of her own life. ‘The Fame Game’ - a thrilling new series premieres on 25th February. pic.twitter.com/uTz7x7wbzK — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 10, 2022

'Dhak Dhak' once again

Madhuri, not surprisingly, is the 'star' of the show. Judging by the trailer, the narrative focuses on what happens when her character disappears under mysterious circumstances. It soon becomes clear that Anamika herself is a bigger mystery than the one associated with her disappearance. This alone is an indication that her character will be as complex and layered as can be. At first glance, it appears that The Fame Game will play out like a conventional thriller complete with investigation scenes and twists. The sequences that focus on the protagonist's personal life and her strained relationship with her family, however, suggest that there is more to it. The Fame Game might prove to be the emotionally engaging thriller that fans crave if the writers are able to do justice to both these aspects.

Sanjay Kapoor to spring a surprise?

Sanjay Kapoor has emerged as a force to reckon with on OTT with his work in shows such as The Gone Game and The Last Hour. The Fame Game is likely to be another important release for him. He essays the role of a person from a simple background who is married to the cinema's 'dream girl'. Judging by the trailer, this character will have his own secrets and insecurities. The Fame Game is likely to hit it out of the park if the makers explore these vulnerabilities in detail, giving him a layered character to sink his teeth into

Manav Kaul in an intense role

Like Kapoor, Manav Kaul too has given a good account of his abilities on OTT. The underrated actor stole the show in Ajeeb Daastaans courtesy of his impeccable expressions. He apparently plays the role of an actor who is 'more than the co-star' for a protagonist. His reel equation with Madhuri is likely to be the 'X factor' of the series

Biting yet realistic dialogues

OTT has over the years emerged as the go-to place for realistic yet engaging content. Take The Family Man 2 for instance. The Manoj Bajpayee-starrer featured memorable dialogues such as 'don't be a minimum guy' and 'Suchi I will call you back', which clicked due to their situational appeal but weren't overly dramatic. The Fame Game is likely to continue the trend as it features striking lines such as 'aaj khud ke liye kuch karna hai' and 'woh khud ko kaise yaad rakhe' , which pique the curiosity.