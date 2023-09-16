The Great Indian Family: Vicky Kaushal's new song, 'Sahibaa' released

Yash Raj Films unveiled the brand new song from the movie The Great Indian Family on September 15.
Composed by Pritam, Sahibaa is dedicated to romance and is crooned by Darshan Raval and Antara Mitra. The song is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and highlights the chemistry between Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar.
TGIF is a simple, small-town story that will touch your hearts. Set in the heartland of India, it is a story about the unbreakable bond that family members share with each other.
The Great Indian Family, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, boasts a power-packed ensemble featuring highly acclaimed actors like Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Yashpal Sharma, Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Srishti Dixit, Bhuvan Arora, Aasif Khan, Ashutosh Ujjwal, and Bharti Perwani.
The film is set to release on 22nd September.