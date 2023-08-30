The Great Indian Family: YRF introduces Vicky Kaushal as singing sensation Bhajan Kumar

Yash Raj Films revealed that the much-awaited singing sensation, Bhajan Kumar, whom the company was supposed to launch with big fanfare, is none other than the Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal.

Vicky plays the role of a local singing star by the name of Bhajan Kumar in YRF’s upcoming theatrical release The Great Indian Family (TGIF).

While revealing Vicky as Bhajan Kumar, YRF also launched the first song of TGIF called Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja which marks Vicky’s big entry in the film.