The jing-chak era of Jhankar beats

Unfortunately for purists, the cassettes were a hit and became the go-to music for dance parties, discos and dandiya nights, thanks to their added ‘jhatka’. Auto and taxi drivers, especially those who had subwoofers and speakers in their jazzy vehicles, loved the ‘Jhankar beats’ versions of originally mellow songs like ‘Saathiya tune kya kiya’ (‘Love’, 1991) or ‘Jeeye toh jeeye kaise’ (‘Saajan’, 1991). It was another matter that these beats could convert even the most melodious numbers into cacophony. If you want to experience one such horror, hop over to YouTube and subject yourself to ‘Kora kagaz tha ye mann mera’ (‘Aradhana’, 1969) with ‘Jhankar beats’. Shudder!