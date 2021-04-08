The Lead: The pandemic-hit Kannada film industry

In this episode of the Lead, we look into the various facets of the pandemic-hit Kannada film industry.
Ahmed Shariff: Hi, this is Ahmed Shariff and welcome to The Lead by DH Radio. Today we will talk about the various facets of the pandemic-hit Kannada film industry. To talk about that we are joined by my colleague Vivek M V. Hi, Vivek and welcome to DH Radio.
Vivek M V: Hi, Ahmed.
Ahmed: Vivek, can you tell us how 2020 was viewed by the Kannada film industry and what did they expect initially?
Vivek: 2020, till October the theatres didn't operate and the Industry had also made peace because the pandemic was raging...
To know more about the conversation, listen to the podcast.
