Tapan Sinha: The man who saw tomorrow

While making the Bengali film ‘Hatey Bazarey’, Vyjayanthimala insisted on singing ‘Cheye thaki’ with Mrinal Chakraborty. Since she was struggling with the language, Sinha had someone record the song and sent her the spool so she could practise. “She performed it really well on screen. Amol Palekar too was brilliant in the 1984 telefilm ‘Aadmi Aur Aurat’. I remember he was unhappy with a particular shot and had requested a retake. Tapan Sinha insisted it was fine and a stressed Amol couldn’t sleep that night. To his surprise, the next morning, his empathetic director, realising this, told him he could give the shot again,” recounts Nag. He points out that this actor’s director was also a writer, composer, singer and could have been an actor himself. “None of his films ever went over-budget and he always ensured his crew got paid the same day,” he adds.