The millennial nostalgia

It was precisely three decades ago that Hollywood cinema resurged and reclaimed its left field with a slew of most daring and influential films. The year 1994, to be precise, is when the industry rid itself of the goofiness and the glitter dust of the 1980s and welcomed a more experimental, ‘indie’ side with the likes of Pulp Fiction, The Shawshank Redemption, The Lion King and Forrest Gump. And as these films turn a glorious 30 this year, it’s perhaps the best time to revisit all of them and a few more to understand how they shaped the zeitgeist of not just their era but also the subsequent ones, as they nudged the art of storytelling in a whole new direction.