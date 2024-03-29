'The Sabarmati Report' teaser offers a glimpse into a heartbreaking incident

Balaji Motion Pictures dropped the teaser of their upcoming movie The Sabarmati Report. The film narrates the gut-wrenching tale of the accident which took place in the Sabarmati Express on February 27, 2002 morning, near the Godhra railway station in Gujarat.
Scheduled to release on, May 3 2024, the makers unveiled the much-awaited teaser and it explicitly captures the incident and leaves a distinct impact on audiences.
The teaser gave a glimpse of the lesser-known facts that had been hidden for nearly two decades after the distressful incident took place in Sabarmati Express which shook the nation.
The teaser showcases the lead stars Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra portraying strong characters that are impactful. The dialogue works as a catalyst and enhances the effect of the visuals that travel throughout the teaser. As the teaser is just a glimpse, it indeed piqued the excitement to dig deeper into the realities of this piteous incident.
Earlier, the makers released a video as a homage to those who lost their lives in the Godhra burning train incident. The engaging video set an emotional tone and indeed raised the curiosity to watch what happened on the morning of 27 February 2002, near the Godhra railway station.
Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd presents, A Vikir Films Production, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, directed by Ranjan Chandel and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan.
(Published 29 March 2024, 08:59 IST)