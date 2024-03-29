'The Sabarmati Report' teaser offers a glimpse into a heartbreaking incident

Balaji Motion Pictures dropped the teaser of their upcoming movie The Sabarmati Report. The film narrates the gut-wrenching tale of the accident which took place in the Sabarmati Express on February 27, 2002 morning, near the Godhra railway station in Gujarat.

Scheduled to release on, May 3 2024, the makers unveiled the much-awaited teaser and it explicitly captures the incident and leaves a distinct impact on audiences.

The teaser gave a glimpse of the lesser-known facts that had been hidden for nearly two decades after the distressful incident took place in Sabarmati Express which shook the nation.