The world saw a different Aamir Khan at his daughter Ira Khan's wedding

Aamir Khan's residence is filled with a range of emotions as his daughter Ira Khan ties the knot with fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare. Amid the festive atmosphere, Aamir Khan, as a father, is visibly emotional, actively engaging in greeting guests and fulfilling all the duties that a father does.
Aamir Khan hugs his daughter Ira Khan on her big day.
Credit: Special Arrangement
The superstar Aamir Khan was submitted to his devotion and love for her daughter Ira Khan as she tied the knot with Nupur Shikhare on January 3.
Screenshot from Ira Khan's Instagram story.
Credit: Instagram/@khan.ira
Standing right behind his daughter and son-in-law, Aamir Khan was seen welcoming the guests and greeting them with sheer humbleness. He indeed came forward to shake hands with the registrar.
As a father Aamir Khan is all invested to make a memorable wedding experience for his daughter serves as a reminder that, despite being a renowned superstar, the truest measure of success rests in the happiness of one's children.