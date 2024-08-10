'Barzakh' Movie Review: Theatrical limboland worth a visit

‘Barzakh’, which loosely translates to being in a state of limbo between death and resurrection, evokes the feeling of being stuck in a purgatory. Almost every character in the show is a sinner of varying degrees, and yet incapable of self-reflection. The self-reflection only begins at the Land of Nowhere. The story, characters, cinematography, and every aspect of the show draw heavily from works of literary phenomena — from Gabriel García Márquez to Khalil Gibran. And of course, you’ll find some Shakespeare sprinkled along the way.