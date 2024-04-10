'There can only be one alpha', says John Cena on Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson's feud

Los Angeles: Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena has shared his opinion on the long-standing feud between Fast and Furious co-stars Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson, saying there can only be 'one alpha' in the project at a time.

Johnson, who joined the action franchise with 2011's Fast Five as Luke Hobbs, had a fallout with lead star Diesel during the making of 2017's The Fate of the Furious that resulted in the actor dropping out of 2021's F9: The Fast Saga.

Cena, 46, joined the cast of F9: The Fast Saga in the role of Jakob Toretto, the estranged brother of Diesel's character, Dom Toretto.