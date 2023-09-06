'Thrilled to have delivered a hit': Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on 'Dream Girl 2' success

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana, known for playing unique and uncanny roles, has delivered a big hit at the box office with Dream Girl 2.

The film continues to soar at the box office and has already crossed 118 crore worldwide. An elated Ayushmann says "delivering a hit is a litmus test of stardom and content!"

He says, “﻿Every actor wants to script a success story with each film. I want my films to be seen by the widest possible set of audience and I want to receive a lot of love for my work. It’s only natural that I do so because I get validation about my work from people.“

Ayushmann adds, “Delivering a hit is a litmus test of stardom and content and I’m thrilled to have delivered a hit with Dream Girl 2. I share this special moment with my producer Ekta Kapoor, my director Raaj Shaandilyaa, my co-star Ananya Pandey and the brilliant cast of the film including Paresh Rawal sir, Vijay Raaz sir, Rajpal Yadav sir, Asrani sir, Annu Kapoor sir, Seema Pahwa ji, Abhishek Banerjee, Manoj Joshi ji to name a few.”