Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Tight security for Salman Khan film shoot in Hyderabad

The security has been tight as Khan is a 'Y plus' category security protectee, police sources said on Saturday, refusing to share details.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 12:56 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 November 2024, 12:56 IST
Entertainment NewsSalman Khan

Follow us on :

Follow Us