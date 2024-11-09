Tight security for Salman Khan film shoot in Hyderabad

<p>Hyderabad: The shooting of Salman Khan-starrer <em>Sikandar</em> was going on at a star hotel in the old city of Hyderabad amid tight security against the backdrop of threats received by the top actor from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.</p>.<p>The security has been tight as Khan is a 'Y plus' category security protectee, police sources said on Saturday, refusing to share details.</p>.<p>According to reports, Khan had his own security in addition to that of the government.</p>.<p>Khan, who had earlier received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was issued a fresh threat, officials said in Mumbai on Friday.</p>.<p>The threat message was sent to Mumbai traffic police’s WhatsApp helpline Thursday night..</p>.<p>The sender of the message threatened the actor and demanded Rs 5 crore, claiming it was being made on behalf of the Bishnoi gang. Besides, the individual also threatened the lyricist of the song ‘Main Sikandar Hoon’, an official said.</p>.<p>On a complaint by traffic officials, the Worli police have registered a case and launched a probe.</p>.<p>'<em>Sikandar</em>' also features <em>Pushpa: The Rise </em>star Rashmika Mandanna. </p>