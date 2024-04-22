Tom Brady locked in as first guest on Netflix's live roast

"The Greatest Roast of All-Time" will be hosted by actor and comedian Kevin Hart.

Netflix promised an "all-star lineup of surprise roasters," who will be taking shots at the man many consider the NFL's GOAT. (Greatest of All-Time).

The company said it is the first time in history a roast has aired live and unedited on television or streaming.

"No Helmets. No Mercy. No Brady Rule," the streaming service posted in a video on X.