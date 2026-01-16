<p><em>Tomb Raider</em> fans have caught their first official glimpse of Sophie Turner as the legendary Lara Croft. The first look from the upcoming movie came with the release of Sophie's look test. Prime Video on Thursday revealed the photo showcasing the Game of Thrones alumna fully transformed into the intrepid archaeologist.</p><p>Sophie is seen sporting Lara Croft's signature shorts, tactical shades and iconic dual pistols, exuding a ready-for-action confidence that sets high expectations for the series.</p>.<p>The filming of the <em>Tomb Raider</em> series is currently progressing smoothly, reports <em>Variety</em>. Apart from Turner in the lead role, the show will also feature actors like Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, Martin Bobb-Semple, Jack Bannon, John Heffernan, Bill Paterson, Paterson Joseph, Sasha Luss, Juliette Motamed, Celia Imrie and August Wittgenstein.</p><p>Based on the iconic <em>Tomb Raider</em> video game franchise, it will follow the adventures of archaeologist Lara Croft. Previously, the character was essayed on the big screen by Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander.</p><p>The first <em>Tomb Raider</em> video game came out in 1996, turning Lara Croft into a popular female action icon. It has been remastered into several more games and even adapted into films.</p><p>The upcoming reboot series has been developed under Crystal Dynamics and Amazon MGM Studios. Created and written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, it is directed by Jonathan Van Tulleken.</p><p>It is executive produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Crystal Dynamics, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Jenny Robins for Wells Street Films, Dmitri M. Johnson, Michael Lawrence Goldberg, Timothy I. Stevenson, and Dallas Dickinson for Story Kitchen, Michael Scheel, and Legendary Television.</p><p>The release date of the series has not been announced yet.</p><p>(<em>With ANI Inputs</em>)</p>