Top streaming platforms in content-hungry India

Bengaluru: Apple signed a content deal with Indian telecoms operator Bharti Airtel late on Tuesday in its push for a larger slice of the country's Rs 2.36 lakh crores ($28 billion) entertainment market.
Here are the streaming platforms that dominate Indian screens:
Owned by Walt Disney's, Disney+Hotstar is the market leader in the country's streaming landscape with a roughly 26 per cent share, as per industry data. It has monthly, quarterly and annual subscription packages, starting from Rs 299 per month.
Owned by e-commerce-to-streaming giant Amazon.com, Amazon Prime Video is second to Hotstar with a 23 per cent market share and is estimated to have about 20 million users in India.
Access to content on the platform is available via prime membership, which is priced between Rs 299 a month to Rs 1499 a year.
The global streaming giant, which has a 10 million user base in India and views the country as an important demography, is the third-largest platform with a 13 per cent market share. Netflix, which houses movies, documentaries, TV and animated shows, has four monthly pricing plans in the range of Rs149 to Rs 649.
The streaming platform of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises carries content from Zee's television channels.
The platform, which also allows renting of films, has a market share of 11 per cent. It offers three plans ranging between Rs 299 per month to Rs 1199 annually.
Owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani's oil-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries, it has a 7 per cent market share in the country.
JioCinema's streaming catalogue includes TV shows as well as content from foreign giants HBO and Paramount.
The streaming platform associated with Sony Pictures Networks India, Sony Group's subsidiary, offers content from Sony's televised shows and has a market share of 4 per cent.
It also has three plans ranging between Rs 299 per month to Rs 1499 per year.
