'Toy Story 4' wins Oscar for best animated film

"Toy Story 4" on Sunday took home the Oscar for best animated film -- the third golden statuette for the innovative Pixar franchise about a collection of toys, the value of friendship and accepting change.
The latest installment added Forky -- a handicraft made by child heroine Bonnie from a plastic spork -- to the mix, where he joined Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the now iconic merry toy band.
"Toy Story 3" won the same award in 2011, as well as the Oscar for best original song -- a powerful trifecta for the computer-animated flicks released by Disney.
