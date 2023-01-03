'Kantara' actor Kishore Kumar G's account suspended

Twitter suspends 'Kantara' actor Kishore Kumar G's account for violating rules

Kishore, who played the role of upright forest officer Muralidhar in last year's hit Kannada film 'Kantara', is known for being outspoken

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 03 2023, 16:52 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2023, 16:52 ist
Kishore Kumar G in a still from the Kannada movie 'Kantara'. Credit: Twitter

Microblogging site Twitter has suspended Kantara actor Kishore Kumar G's account for flouting its rules. Kishore, also known for web series She and The Family Man season one, was active on the platform from the handle '@actorkishore'.

"Account suspended. Twitter suspends accounts that violate the Twitter Rules," is the message displayed if a user were to search for the actor's handle. It is not clear when exactly the account was suspended.

Kishore, who played the role of upright forest officer Muralidhar in last year's hit Kannada film Kantara, is known for being outspoken and sharing his views on social media.

The 48-year-old actor is also active on Instagram and Facebook. He has more than 43,000 followers on the former and over 66,000 on the latter. Both accounts are unverified. In one Instagram post, he termed December 30 'Black Day' for free press and Indian democracy after the Adani group gained full control of news broadcaster NDTV.

In another post on the platform on January 1, he talked about a purported video of a man "who insulted God Kantara" and dies a "bloody death". Commenting on the video, Kishore wrote: "Whether it is God or Demon, why don’t we see it as just a belief. If you believe it exists, if you don't, it doesn't.

"But at the same time, there is no need to insult the beliefs that give many of us courage in times of difficulty. Let the law handle those antisocial elements. Let faith be an individual choice."

Set in rural Karnataka, "Kantara" explores the possibility of coexistence of faith and rationality, the conflict between nature and development and other themes.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Twitter
Kantara
Technology
Social media

What's Brewing

Ticket to busk: Musicians vie for Paris metro spot

Ticket to busk: Musicians vie for Paris metro spot

You're a fighter, you will bounce back: Dravid to Pant

You're a fighter, you will bounce back: Dravid to Pant

Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

Demonetisation verdict: What is proportionality test?

Demonetisation verdict: What is proportionality test?

China slams Covid curbs on citizens travelling abroad

China slams Covid curbs on citizens travelling abroad

The epidemic of road deaths

The epidemic of road deaths

Odisha: Another Russian found dead, third in fortnight

Odisha: Another Russian found dead, third in fortnight

 