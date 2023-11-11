Two generations at Jurassic Park

Guess what? It’s been 30 years since our favourite dino-flick stomped into theatres! Yep, ‘Jurassic Park,’ the movie that made me hoard dinosaur figurines like they were going out of style. And now, here you are, following in my T-Rex-sized footsteps with the new, albeit slightly less shiny, franchise. But hey, the original still rocks, doesn’t it? It’s the sci-fi gem that keeps us wondering, ‘What if we shared our world with giant lizards?’ or ‘What if Kattappa had traded his dagger for a Velociraptor in Bahubali?’ Talk about a plot twist!