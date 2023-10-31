Uorfi Javed gets death threats for recreating Rajpal Yadav's ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ look for Halloween

Uorfi Javed, who has become a social media sensation, for her sartorial choices has stirred the pot yet again, this time on Halloween.

She claimed that she received a death threat for recreating the look of actor Rajpal Yadav from Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Yadav played the role of 'Chhote Pandit', a quirky individual, in the Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer.

Javed took to Instagram on Tuesday to share news of the threat she'd gotten online, accusing her of affronting religious sentiments.