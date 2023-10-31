Uorfi Javed gets death threats for recreating Rajpal Yadav's ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ look for Halloween

Uorfi Javed, who has become a social media sensation, for her sartorial choices has stirred the pot yet again, this time on Halloween.
She claimed that she received a death threat for recreating the look of actor Rajpal Yadav from Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Yadav played the role of 'Chhote Pandit', a quirky individual, in the Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer.
Javed took to Instagram on Tuesday to share news of the threat she'd gotten online, accusing her of affronting religious sentiments.
In the caption, Uorfi wrote "Rajpal Yadav se kisi ko koi problem nahi hua but maine jab ye look recreate liya toh sabko mujhse problem hai. I’ve received so many death threats, rape threats for no reason. All these so called dharm ke rakshak suddenly woke up after I wore this outfit 10 years of ‘Bhool Bhulaiya’ movie! No colour belongs to any religion, no agarbatti belongs to any religion, no flower belongs to any religion (sic)."
Uorfi, for Halloween, painted her face red, coupling it with a dhoti and red bodysuit to match the look.
The backlash came a day after she put out her look on the Meta-owned social media platform.
This is not the first time the social media star has been on the receiving end of online hatred. In December 2022, a man was arrested in Mumbai for allegedly sending rape and death threats to her.
However, this time, there are many who have come out in support of the former Bigg Boss contestant, with one individual saying "Let them hate Urfi, when people start hating you absolutely for no valid reason, that means you are way ahead of them. I am a practising Hindu and I absolutely love you, your creativity, your confidence and how genuine the person you are. Much love."