Uorfi Javed’s 'fake selfie' with Shah Rukh Khan shakes up the internet

Online sensation and actress Uorfi Javed, who is gearing up for her big Bollywood debut, recently captured the attention of netizens with her picture with the ‘Baadshah of Bollywood’, Shah Rukh Khan.
Last night, Uorfi took to her Instagram stories and shared a monochrome selfie with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and wrote: “Met my Favourite”.
Uorfi Javed's viral 'fake selfie' with Shah Rukh Khan.
What began as a lighthearted prank or an experiment quickly gained momentum as the pictures were shared widely across social media platforms. Within hours, the picture went viral, captivating audiences and sparking widespread speculation about her meet-up with the Bollywood superstar.
While many fell for it, few netizens were able to decode this viral selfie as a fake one. After closely monitoring one can see that this picture is digitally altered and is created using a filter from a popular social media app.
From cleverly edited photos to digitally manipulated videos, several apps help netizens to create fake selfies creating the illusion of an encounter with their favourite personality. Several users take ordinary selfies and digitally insert the faces of famous actors into the frame making it look real.
On the work front, Uorfi Javed is making her showbiz debut with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 and will soon start working for a reality show Follow Karlo Yaar.
(Published 21 March 2024, 07:19 IST)