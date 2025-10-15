<p>Hassan, Karnataka: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday indicated that the cabinet reshuffle may be considered after the Bihar polls.</p>.<p>Chief minister said this while speaking to reporters, amid speculation about a change of guard and cabinet reshuffle in the state when the Congress government reaches the halfway mark of its five-year term in November.</p>.<p>"Let's see, after the election is over," Siddaramaiah said in response to a question on cabinet reshuffle.</p>.<p>Siddaramaiah had held a dinner meeting with his Ministerial colleagues on Monday. According to party sources, Siddaramaiah and his camp are planning for a cabinet reshuffle.</p>.Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah collecting funds for Bihar election: Jagadish Shettar.<p>They said, any cabinet reshuffle while the government crosses the halfway mark of its term will be seen as a message that Siddaramaiah is very much at the helm and viewed as a setback for the Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, who is believed to be waiting to lay claim to the chief minister's chair.</p>.<p>Shivakumar had on Saturday played down speculations about the cabinet reshuffle in the state, calling it a "rumour" in the media.</p>.<p>There has been speculation within the state's political circles, especially within the ruling Congress, for some time now, about the chief minister change later this year as per a discreet power-sharing agreement believed to have been reached when the Congress government assumed office in 2023.</p>.<p>There has also been a demand for some time now from a section of Congress MLAs to be inducted into the cabinet.</p>.<p>Karnataka has a sanctioned strength of 34 ministers, including the chief minister.</p>.<p>Two berths in the cabinet are currently vacant following the resignation of Minister B Nagendra over allegations of embezzlement at the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation, and the recent sacking of K N Rajanna from the cabinet.</p>