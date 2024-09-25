Urmila Matondkar files for divorce from husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir

Actress turned politician Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar Mir, celebrated as one of the cutest couples in showbiz, are said to have separated. According to several media reports, they have called off their wedding and submitted divorce papers.
Further, it is alleged that the Rangeela star has initiated divorce proceedings. While there has been no public comment from her regarding the issue, insiders suggest that the news is true and the couple have decided to call it quits.
Though the couple has not made any public statements about the matter, sources claim the reports are true and they have decided to end their relationship.
Hindustan Times cited a source who said, "After careful consideration, Urmila has decided to call it quits on her marriage with Mohsin. She has already filed for divorce in court. While the reason behind the separation is still unknown, the divorce isn’t happening on mutual terms."
In March 2016, Urmila caught fans and the media off guard by announcing her wedding to Mohsin, a Kashmiri businessman and model. The nikah happened in Mumbai, with close friends from the industry in attendance.
It seems Urmila has unfollowed him on social media, although she was still posting pictures with Mir as recently as last year. The last time she featured Mir was in June 2023, in a post celebrating Eid with her fans and followers.
On the professional front, Urmila is gearing up for her comeback with the web series Tiwari, which will also be her debut on OTT platforms.
Published 25 September 2024, 12:38 IST