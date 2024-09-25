Urmila Matondkar files for divorce from husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir

Actress turned politician Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar Mir, celebrated as one of the cutest couples in showbiz, are said to have separated. According to several media reports, they have called off their wedding and submitted divorce papers.

Further, it is alleged that the Rangeela star has initiated divorce proceedings. While there has been no public comment from her regarding the issue, insiders suggest that the news is true and the couple have decided to call it quits.

