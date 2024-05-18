'Urvi' director back with musical drama 'Murphy' starring Prabhu Mundkur

B S Pradeep Varma, the director of the critically acclaimed Kannada film Urvi is ready with his next release.

Titled Murphy, the film is set in a coastal town and revolves around a Portuguese family. "The story is about a Portuguese family who were once Konkan Brahmins," said Varma, not revealing too much about the plot.

Through a fantasy narrative, the film tries to bring in yesteryear's essence of familial bonds in a world driven by technology, according to the director. The film also offers a love story, he revealed.