'Urvi' director back with musical drama 'Murphy' starring Prabhu Mundkur

B S Pradeep Varma, the director of the critically acclaimed Kannada film Urvi is ready with his next release.
Titled Murphy, the film is set in a coastal town and revolves around a Portuguese family. "The story is about a Portuguese family who were once Konkan Brahmins," said Varma, not revealing too much about the plot.
Through a fantasy narrative, the film tries to bring in yesteryear's essence of familial bonds in a world driven by technology, according to the director. The film also offers a love story, he revealed.
The makers released the character introduction of the film on Thursday. While Prabhu Mundkur, Ila Veermalla, Roshni Prakash play leading roles, Dattanna will play an important character.
The film was shot mostly in Goa. A few scenes were filmed on the Karnataka coast. It's the first film to be shot at the prestigious St Aloysius College, Mangaluru.
Murphy boasts of a fine technical team. Arjun Janya has composed three songs for the film and Sylvester Pradeep, the background score and four songs. The audio label is bagged by Saregama Kannada. Radhakrishna, known for films like Bramayugam and KGF, has produced Murphy's sound effects. The film's screenplay is written by Varma and Mundkur.
Murphy is set for release this year.
Published 18 May 2024, 08:05 IST