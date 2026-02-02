<p>Soaking in the Valentine's Day fervour, Bollywood is prepping up to revive 2000s nostalgia with the re-release of classic films like Salman Khan’s <em>Tere Naam</em> and the Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer <em>Devdas</em>.</p><p>PVR Cinemas, one of India's biggest cinema chains, will celebrate the 'many shades of love' on the silver screen with these releases. While Sanjay Leela Bhansali's <em>Devdas</em> will hit theaters on February 6, Mani Ratnam's <em>Yuva</em> will release on February 20, and Salman Khan's <em>Tere Naam</em> is gearing up for a February 27 release.</p><p>This news has sent excitement, and social media is buzzing with this news. The Gen-Z audience is curious to witness these timeless romantic classics on the big screen for the very first time. Social media is buzzing with reactions, as netizens are over the moon and are super excited to enjoy the re-release of these Bollywood cult classics.</p> .<p>Released in 2002, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s <em>Devdas</em> is an adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s classic novel and remains a statement in Indian filmmaking. The movie stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff in key roles and is famous for its opulent storytelling and starry performances that left a mark on Indian cinema. The film received widespread recognition for its grand sets, soul-stirring music and performances that stayed in the audience's hearts and is still considered one of Bhansali's finest works.</p><p>On the other hand, the Salman Khan starrer <em>Tere Naam</em> took his popularity to new heights. Released in 2003, the movie was directed by the late Satish Kaushik and starred Salman as Radhe and Bhumika Chawla as Nirjala. A remake of the 1999 Tamil film <em>Sethu</em>, which originally starred actor Vikram.</p> .<p>While <em>Tere Naam</em> initially received a mixed response from audiences upon its release, the film then went on to become a massive cult classic. Today, it is best remembered for Salman’s raw, high-intensity performance as Radhe and the music that remains deeply etched in the hearts of fans.</p><p>Vivek Oberoi, Abhishek Bachchan and Ajay Devgn starrer <em>Yuva, </em>which is based on the storyline of students entering politics. The film tells the stories of three young men from completely different strata of society and how one fateful incident changes their lives forever. The Mani Ratnam film also features Esha Deol, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor, Sonu Sood and Om Puri in key roles.</p>